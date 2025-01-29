Federal Reserve Pauses Rate Cuts

Key rate left unchanged at first meeting of Trump's second term
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 29, 2025 1:20 PM CST
Fed Leaves Key Interest Rate Unchanged
The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

After cutting its key interest rate at three meetings in a row, the Federal Reserve left it unchanged Wednesday. This was the first Fed meeting since President Trump took office, and while he has signaled that he wants lower rates, the vast majority of analysts weren't expecting a cut this time around, CNBC reports. In its statement Wednesday, the Fed said inflation "remains somewhat elevated" and the unemployment rate "has stabilized at a low level in recent months," suggesting that rate cuts could be unlikely in the months ahead, the AP reports. At its December meeting, the Fed brought its benchmark rate down to roughly 4.3%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month that the central bank had entered a "new phase" in the fight on inflation. "They're probably going to be taking a back seat," US Bank chief economist Beth Ann Bovino told CNBC before the Wednesday decision was announced. "Nobody knows what to expect from the White House. The policy moves are still very unclear, but we do know that a number of those proposals that have been talked about in the White House are a bit inflationary, and I think that's going to keep the Fed in check. (More Federal Reserve stories.)

