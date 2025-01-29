Trump Funding Freeze Rescinded After 2 Days

The White House never fully explained how President Trump's freeze on federal grants and loans was going to work—and now it won't have to. The White House Office of Management and Budget rescinded the order Wednesday, according to a memo obtained by CNN . "OMB Memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded. If you have questions about implementing the President's Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel," the memo states.

The order issued late Monday was blocked by a federal judge Tuesday minutes before it was due to take effect. The order, which could have frozen trillions of dollars in grants and other federal assistance, caused chaos at many agencies, including difficulty accessing Medicaid portals, the Wall Street Journal reports. Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, called rescinding the order "an important victory for the American people," and praised those who spoke out against it, the New York Times reports. She accused the administration of creating chaos through "a combination of sheer incompetence, cruel intentions, and a willful disregard of the law." (More President Trump stories.)