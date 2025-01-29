Starbucks CEO Shares 5 Coming Changes

Starbucks on Tuesday reported better-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, suggesting some of new CEO Brian Niccol's turnaround ideas have legs. The coffee behemoth said revenue was flat at $9.4 billion for the 13-week period ending Dec. 29, just edging out Wall Street's forecast of $9.3 billion. Starbucks' global same-store sales dropped 4% over the year prior, coming in below the 5.5% analysts expected. The quarter prior, same-store sales fell 7%, per the AP.