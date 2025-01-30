Trump Moves to Establish 'Patriotic Education' in Schools

In executive orders signed Wednesday, President Trump mandated changes for American schools that include replacing what he calls radical ideologies with a curriculum of "patriotic education." One of them calls for cutting federal funding for schools that teach certain topics related to race, sex, gender, or politics, ABC News reports. It's the first time the federal government has tried to exert such control over curriculum, one expert said. Another directs agencies to use funding to expand school choice through voucher programs. "Too many children do not thrive in their assigned, government-run K-12 school," the order says, per the New York Times.