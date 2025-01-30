Passenger Jet Collides With Helicopter in Skies Above DC

A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River, the AP reports. There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.

President Trump said he had been "fully briefed on this terrible accident" and, referring to the passengers, added, "May God Bless their souls." The Federal Aviation Administration said the midair crash occurred around 9pm EST when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military Blackhawk helicopter while on approach to an airport runway. It occurred in some of the most tightly controlled and monitored airspace in the world, just over three miles south of the White House and the Capitol. The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet involved was manufactured in 2004 and can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.