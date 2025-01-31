Senate Confirms Burgum

The Senate confirmed Doug Burgum as interior secretary on Thursday after President Trump tapped the North Dakota billionaire to spearhead the Republican administration's ambitions to boost fossil fuel production. The vote was 79-18. More than half of Senate Democrats joined all 53 Republicans in voting for Burgum. The 68-year-old is an ultra-wealthy software industry entrepreneur who came from a small farming community, where he worked at his family's grain elevator, the AP reports. He served two terms as governor of the oil-rich state and launched a presidential campaign in 2023 but dropped out months later and quickly endorsed Trump.

Trump also picked Burgum to chair a new National Energy Council that's tasked with achieving American "energy dominance." He would have a seat on the National Security Council—a first for an interior secretary. His directive from Trump is to make it even easier for energy companies to tap fossil fuel resources, including from public lands. That raised alarms among environmentalists and some Democrats as greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels bake the planet. Burgum eagerly assisted the energy industry during his time as governor, when he was also profiting from the lease of family land to oil companies, according to records obtained by the AP.

During his confirmation hearing, Burgum said the US can use energy development as leverage to promote peace and to lower consumer costs. Democrats in response accused the Trump administration of abandoning an "all of the above" energy policy to favor fossil fuels. The US currently produces more crude oil than any nation in history, according to the Energy Information Administration. The Interior Department has jurisdiction over a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore. Those areas produce about one-quarter of US oil annually. The interior secretary also oversees the National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management and other subagencies.