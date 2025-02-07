Snoop Dogg Has Some Thoughts on Belichick's Beau

Snoop Dogg has been taking some chances lately, branching out from his rap career to hype up the crowds at the Summer Olympics, wade into the breakfast cereal market —and bravely make fun of the (perceived) crankiest man in football. The latter went down Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans, where the 53-year-old host "went on a roast to get the party started," including by going after former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, per TMZ . The subject matter of Snoop's Belichick barb: the 72-year-old's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," Snoop said. "I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember—what was it? Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." The camera proceeded to pan over to Belichick, who sat with a frozen smile on his face, and Hudson, who smile-grimaced and appeared to laugh at the joke.

Belichick's muted but friendly reaction "[proved] Belichick can be a good sport when he wants to be," notes USA Today. Per E! News, when Belichick took home his first Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2002, the first runner-up in 2024's Miss Maine beauty pageant was just a toddler. Still, the two haven't been shy about publicizing their romance. More on Hudson here. (More Snoop Dogg stories.)