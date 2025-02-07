Mom, Young Son Died From Resort Food Poisoning: Suit

Thinking of flying south? Think again, says a Canadian family that's filed a $10 million lawsuit against an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, where a mother and son allegedly developed fatal food poisoning. April and Stephen Gougeon and their two young sons Wesley and Oliver dined at a buffet on their first night at Wyndham's Viva Dominicus Beach resort, with a 4-star rating on TripAdvisor, in late December 2023, according to the suit filed Monday in Ontario Superior Court. Early the next morning, all four were vomiting violently, the suit reads, per People . They were told they would have to visit an on-site medical clinic for help, though "we couldn't even make it to the washroom," Stephen Gougeon tells the New York Times .

Around 2:30pm, personnel arrived to take the family by wheelchair to the clinic, where they received "intravenous treatment and antibiotics," per the suit. But it wasn't enough. An ambulance eventually took all four to a hospital. Stephen and Wesley were treated for two days before release. But April, 41, and Oliver, 8, experienced "breathing difficulties" and died of what a coroner determined was "secondary causes related to food poisoning," per the suit. "The thought that something like this could happen was the furthest thing from our minds," Stephen Gougeon says in a statement, per the CBC. "I don't think I'll ever recover," he adds, per the Times.

The family accuses Wyndham Hotels, tour operator Air Transat Holidays, the medical clinic, and other parties of "gross negligence in food safety and emergency response," says family lawyer Meghan Hull Jacquin, per People. "This family was failed on so many fronts" and hopes to prevent similar tragedies, she adds, per the CBC. The lawsuit claims negligence in food preparation and handling and insufficient hygiene protocols. It also claims defendants "failed to provide a timely response to the family's call for help" and "dismissed or downplayed initial complaints or signs of distress." Wyndham Hotels has not responded. Air Transat denied the allegations, saying it made "every effort to assist our clients" with "diligence, prudence, and compassion."