Snoop Dogg Accuses Cereal Maker of 'Diabolical Actions'

Snoop Dogg and Master P have a beef, and it's not with another rapper. The two are owners of breakfast cereal company Broadus Foods, and on Tuesday they sued Walmart and food manufacturer Post Consumer Brands, claiming they conspired to torpedo their endeavor. As the Guardian reports, Snoop Cereal rolled out in Walmart stores last summer in a profit-sharing agreement with Post, which actually produced and distributed that cereal. The men allege that because they would not sell their company to Post "in totality," it has since tried to "choke Broadus Foods out of the market" through its "diabolical actions" and "underhanded dealings."

Per the suit, the men say they declined Post's offer because they believed "selling the brand would destroy the whole purpose of leaving the company to their families as a legacy." They claim Post "was not on board with their goals and dreams" and says the "most egregious example of Post's bad faith dealings" is what transpired at Walmart, the biggest seller of Post cereals. They accuse Post of working with Walmart to keep the cereal off shelves and instead stashed in the stockrooms, where they claim it was coded it a way that kept it there. CBS News adds the suit alleges Walmart then hiked the price to north of $10 a box, "which goes against Broadus Foods' goals of providing affordable food." They're seeking a jury trial. (More Snoop Dogg stories.)