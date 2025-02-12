Karen Read to Be Retried on All 3 Charges

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday that Karen Read can be retried on all three charges connected to the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. The ruling from the state's top court clears the way for an April trial for Read on charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash, and manslaughter, Boston 25 reports.

A mistrial was declared in July, with the jury's foreman saying opinions were "starkly divided." Read's attorney Martin Weinberg said the jury was deadlocked only on the manslaughter charge and they had agreed she was not guilty on the other two charges, the AP reports. They did not, however, inform the judge.