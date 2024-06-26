The final arguments have been made. Now, it's up to a jury of six women and six men to determine whether Karen Read drunkenly struck her boyfriend with a vehicle in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022, as prosecutors claim. Defense lawyers contend law enforcement instead tried to frame Read for the murder of one of their own; John O'Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department. The latest on the second-degree murder trial that has gripped Massachusetts:



Prosecution's case: Prosecutors said Read consumed nine drinks over three hours before driving with O'Keefe to an after-party at the Canton home of another police officer, per the Daily Beast. They said when O'Keefe exited the SUV outside the home, Read drunkenly struck him with the vehicle, then drove home, leaving party guests unaware anything had happened.