USAID Inspector General Fired After Warning on Aid Oversight

The White House fired the inspector general for the US Agency for International Development on Tuesday, officials said, a day after his office warned that the Trump administration's dismantling of USAID had made it all but impossible to monitor $8.2 billion in unspent humanitarian funds. The White House gave no reason for the firing of Inspector General Paul Martin, one of the officials told the AP. The officials were familiar with the dismissal but not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Inspectors general are typically independently funded watchdogs attached to government agencies and tasked with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse. The Trump administration earlier purged more than a dozen inspectors general.

"Look what happens when you write a report critical of this administration: They fire you the next day," Michael Missal, former inspector general at the Department of Veterans Affairs, tells the Washington Post. "This chills independent oversight, and that's exactly what we need right now." Missal was among those fired by Trump last month.