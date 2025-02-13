After Deepfake Goes Viral, Johansson Has a Warning

The latest Kanye West controversy is spinning off into other controversies. Scarlett Johansson is now leading the charge against a viral video that shows her and a slew of other celebrities seemingly confronting Ye's most recent foray into antisemitism, which included a meltdown on X and hawking a swastika shirt on his Yeezy website. There's one problem, though: The video is actually a deepfake created by artificial intelligence, apparently made without any of the stars' consent.

Video: In the clip that's been circulating, Johansson—as well as Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Ben Stiller, Mike Bloomberg, Mila Kunis, Woody Allen, Adam Sandler, and others—can be seen sporting a white tee showing a hand with the middle finger extended, along with a Jewish star and the word "Kanye." The Jewish folk song "Hava Nagila" plays in the background during the montage, with Sandler flipping a final bird to the camera before the video fades into the words "Enough is enough. Join the fight against antisemitism."