Website in Kanye Super Bowl Ad Only Sells Swastika Shirts

Kanye West appears to have spent millions to sell swastika T-shirts. Sources tell TMZ that the rapper spent $8 million on a Super Bowl ad that didn't run nationally but appeared in markets including Los Angeles. The sources say the ad was approved before West began days of antisemitic rants on X—and while the yeezy.com link he was promoting sold his normal range of athletic gear. But at some point on Sunday, the website was updated, and the only product it still offered was a white T-shirt with a black swastika on it. The only text below the item was "HH-01." The price was initially $20, but it went up to $30 on Monday.

"As if we needed further proof of Kanye's antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website—a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika," the Anti-Defamation League said in a post on X. "The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy. If that wasn't enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye's website as 'HH-01,' which is code for 'Heil Hitler.'"

On Saturday, West said he "would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it," NBC News reports. The ad shows West sitting in a dentist's chair. "So what's up, guys, I spent, like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone," he said, per Variety. "Um… um… go to yeezy.com." After days of rants in which he declared himself to be a Nazi and made derogatory remarks about Jewish people, among other groups, he said he was "logging out of twitter" Sunday, and his account was deactivated soon afterward. (More Kanye West stories.)