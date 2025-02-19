Trump's IVF Order Is Praised—and Picked Apart

President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order intended to expand access to and reduce costs of in vitro fertilization. As Trump put it, "I've been saying we are going to do what we have to do and I think the women and families, husbands, are very appreciative of" the executive order on IVF, which can be extremely expensive, can require multiple rounds, and doesn't always succeed. Axios puts the per-cycle cost at $12,000 to $25,000. Some, like GOP Sen. Katie Britt, hailed the move as a "promise kept"; others swung at that narrative. What you need to know:

Trump called for universal coverage of IVF in the run-up to the election, with Fox News citing this statement from a Michigan rally in August: "I'm announcing today in a major statement that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for—or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for—all costs associated with IVF treatment. Because we want more babies, to put it nicely." From the White House press secretary: Karoline Leavitt saw it as a full-circle moment, writing on X, "PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF! The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."