Time Names Its Women of the Year

For those who thought Gisele Pelicot should've been named Time's Person of the Year, a bit of good news: The 72-year-old Frenchwoman who went public after she found out she'd been drugged and raped by her own husband, as well as dozens of other men he'd invited to do the same, has received one of the magazine's Women of the Year awards, along with a dozen other ladies. Pelicot is described by Time as an "ordinary [woman] who, in the face of personal tragedy, took extraordinary actions." A release notes that the special Women of the Year issue boasts three separate covers, featuring actor Nicole Kidman, WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles. "The 13 women on this year's list are all, in their own way, working toward creating a better, more equitable world," the magazine notes. Here are the others who made Time's list: