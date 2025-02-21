Florida's New AG Sues Target Over DEI Initiatives

Florida's new attorney general filed a federal court lawsuit against Target on Thursday, claiming the discount store chain "misled investors" by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that prompted a backlash and hurt sales, ultimately costing shareholders. Before it scaled back its DEI efforts last month, Target was long considered a corporate advocate for the rights of Black and LGBTQ+ people. In 2023, the company removed some of its LGBTQ+ merchandise after the Pride month items outraged some shoppers and sparked confrontations in some stores.

In the lawsuit filed in Fort Myers, Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier argued that Target violated the Securities Exchange Act by failing to disclose "the known risks" of its DEI and Pride month initiatives, the AP reports.