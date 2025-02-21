Musk Wields Literal 'Chainsaw for Bureaucracy'

"This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy. Chainsaw!" Elon Musk gleefully shouted Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he raised a sparkly chainsaw for the crowd. The tool was used to represent Musk's efforts to slash the government workforce and programs through DOGE. Marked with a Spanish phrase that translates to "Long live liberty, damn it," it was hand-delivered by Argentine President Javier Melei, who waved a chainsaw at political rallies ahead of his 2023 election to symbolize his promise of deep cuts to state spending, per the AP .

Acknowledging his past neutrality, Musk—wearing a black MAGA hat, sunglasses, a long black coat, and large gold chain—told the audience he had "no choice" but to align with the Trump administration because "I thought we were sort of heading to a point of no return, really," per USA Today. He called migrant entry under the Biden administration a "giant voter importation scam" mean to "tilt the scales of democracy in America," and accused Democrats of "treason" while indicating he would audit the Federal Reserve. "We're fighting the matrix big time here," he added. "It's got to be done."