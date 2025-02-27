Kennedy's Measles Report Runs Into Experts, Texas Officials

"We are following the measles epidemic every day," Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation's top health official, said in a Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the White House. Doctors and officials suggested Health and Human Services secretary isn't quite on top of the situation. For one, Kennedy said that two people have died in the outbreak in rural West Texas, NBC News reports. One person, a child , has been killed there by the disease. If there'd been a second death, a City of Lubbock spokesperson said, "we'd know about it." The CDC also said it knows of no other deaths.

Kennedy also said that the measles patients who have been hospitalized were admitted "mainly for quarantine." Dr. Lara Johnson, chief medical officer at Covenant Children's Hospital, said in a news conference that those patients were hospitalized because they were having trouble breathing and needed care such as supplemental oxygen, not to be isolated. "We don't hospitalize patients for quarantine purposes," Johnson said. Several of them were in intensive care, she said.

"Incidentally," Kennedy said, "there have been four measles outbreaks this year. In this country last year there were 16. So, it's not unusual. We have measles outbreaks every year." Texas health officials say at least 124 cases have been reported since the outbreak began last month, but Johnson said that total appears to be lagging. On Friday, the number was 90, per the BBC. There were 285 cases of measles reported in the US in 2024. The Lubbock hospital's CEO, a pediatrician, assessed the outbreak another way. "This is a big deal," Dr. Amy Thompson said, per the AP. "We have known that we have measles in our community, and we are now seeing a very serious consequence."

story continues below

Some experts said last year's number of cases already was affected by growing vaccine hesitancy, a movement that includes Kennedy. "This is not normal," said Dr. Cameron Wolfe of Duke University. Measles can be especially dangerous for children, as well as pregnant women. Two doses of the shot are 97% effective in preventing it. Data show the student vaccine exemption rate was nearly 18% in Gaines County, the center of the Texas outbreak, last school year, per the New York Times. None of the patients hospitalized have been vaccinated, Johnson said. Nor was the child who died. (More measles stories.)