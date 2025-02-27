Nvidia's Profit, Sales Beat Wall Street's Expectations

Jensen Huang says demand for Blackwell chips is 'amazing'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 26, 2025 6:40 PM CST
Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a Nvidia news conference earlier this year.   (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Nvidia reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit and sales Wednesday as demand for its specialized Blackwell chips that power artificial intelligence systems continued to grow. For the three months that ended Jan. 26, the tech giant based in Santa Clara, California, posted revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and 78% from one year ago, the AP reports. Adjusted for one-time items, it earned 89 cents a share.

  • "Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law—increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter," Nvidia founder Jensen Huang said in a statement. Nvidia charges between $60,000 and $70,000 for the powerful chips.

  • Wednesday's earnings report topped Wall Street expectations. Analysts had been expecting adjusted earnings of 85 cents a share on revenue of $38.1 billion, according to FactSet.
  • The fourth-quarter earnings are the company's first report since Chinese company DeepSeek boasted it had developed a large language model that could compete with ChatGPT and other US rivals, but was more cost-effective in its use of Nvidia chips to train the system on troves of data.
  • The frenzy over DeepSeek caused $595 billion in Nvidia's wealth to vanish briefly. But the company commended DeepSeek's work as "an excellent AI advancement" that leveraged "widely-available models and compute that is fully export control compliant."
  • The company's share price, which rose 3.7% Wednesday, was almost flat in after-hours trading, the New York Times reports. Nvidia is the second most valuable publicly traded company in the world, behind only Apple.

