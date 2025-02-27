Nvidia's Profit, Sales Beat Wall Street's Expectations

Nvidia reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit and sales Wednesday as demand for its specialized Blackwell chips that power artificial intelligence systems continued to grow. For the three months that ended Jan. 26, the tech giant based in Santa Clara, California, posted revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and 78% from one year ago, the AP reports. Adjusted for one-time items, it earned 89 cents a share.

"Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law—increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter," Nvidia founder Jensen Huang said in a statement. Nvidia charges between $60,000 and $70,000 for the powerful chips.