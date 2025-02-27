Affidavit Describes Hackman Death Circumstances as 'Suspicious'

Gene Hackman and his wife had apparently been dead in their Santa Fe home for some time when their bodies were found by maintenance workers on Wednesday, according to a search warrant affidavit submitted by Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies. The affidavit obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican states that Betsy Arakawa, 63, was found dead on a bathroom floor with "body decomposition" and mummification in both hands and feet. Hackman, 95, was found in a different room, and his body was in a similar condition. A dead dog was in a closet 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa. "Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property" and another healthy dog near Arakawa's body, the affidavit states. Authorities say the couple had been dead for "quite a while," NBC News reports.