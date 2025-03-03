Researchers Predict Next Ice Age, With a Catch

Researchers say they have for the first time cracked the code on how to determine when ice ages come and go—and their formula suggests the next one should arrive in 10,000 years, reports USA Today. But there's a catch: Our warming temperatures make it "very unlikely" that the next such age will arrive as scheduled, says a member of the research team.

The key: It's all about changes in the "Earth's tilt relative to the sun," per Live Science. Scientists have long known that such a connection exists with ice ages, but the new study has for the first time determined which orbital changes matter the most. The findings, based on nearly 1 million years of global data, reveal an "amazing correlation," says lead author Stephen Barker of the UK's Cardiff University.