Top Medical Orgs Booted From CDC's Vaccine Work Groups

US health officials have told more than a half dozen of the nation's top medical organizations that they'll no longer help establish vaccination recommendations. The government told the organizations on Thursday via email that their experts are being disinvited from the workgroups that have been the backbone of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The organizations include the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, per the AP . "I'm concerned and distressed," said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University vaccine expert who for decades has been involved with ACIP and its work groups.

Schaffner said the move will likely propel a confusing fragmentation of vaccine guidance, as patients may hear the government say one thing and hear their doctors say another. One email said the organizations are "special interest groups and therefore are expected to have a 'bias' based on their constituency and/or population that they represent." A federal health official on Friday confirmed the action, which was first reported by Bloomberg. The decision was the latest development in what has become a saga involving the ACIP. The committee, created in 1964, makes recommendations to the CDC on how vaccines that have been approved by the FDA should be used.

The work groups typically include committee members and experts from medical and scientific organizations. At work group meetings, members evaluate data from vaccine manufacturers and the CDC, as well as formulate vaccination recommendation proposals to be presented to the full committee. CDC directors have traditionally almost always approved those recommendations, which are widely heeded by doctors and greenlight insurance coverage for shots.

In a joint statement Friday, the AMA and several of the other groups said, "To remove our deep medical expertise from this vital and once transparent process is irresponsible, dangerous to our nation's health, and will further undermine public and clinician trust in vaccines." Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a leading voice in the anti-vaccine movement before becoming the government's top health official, and in June he abruptly fired the entire ACIP after accusing them of being too closely aligned with manufacturers. He handpicked replacements that include several vaccine skeptics.