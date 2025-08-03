Politics | Jon Stewart 'Change Agent' Jon Stewart Floated for 2028 Charlamagne tha God suggests him as a candidate and 'change agent' By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Aug 3, 2025 8:18 AM CDT Copied Charlamagne tha God accepts the award for Best Multicultural Podcast during the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on Friday, Jan.18, 2019, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) See 1 more photo Radio host Charlamagne tha God is floating a well-known name as a 2028 candidate for Democrats: Jon Stewart. In an interview with Fox News' Lara Trump, Charlamagne said he would "love" to see Stewart run, reports the Hill. "If we're talking about like a change agent coming from the outside that's really going to shake things up and somebody that I feel like can speak to, you know, all people," then Stewart is the person, he said. "We've seen him get legislation and stuff passed before—like, we know where his heart is." The suggestion comes on the heels of a new round of speculation about Vice President Kamala Harris's political future. Harris announced she would not run for California governor, fueling talk about a possible presidential bid in 2028. But Charlamagne said on his own show, the Breakfast Club, that he's skeptical of her chances, per USA Today. Stewart hasn't commented on the suggestion. Read These Next Do you really care if your diamond was made in a lab? Having a million is 'no longer a backstage pass' to luxury. A 911 call to a Canadian search and rescue team was an odd one. For early education teachers, time is in short supply. See 1 more photo Report an error