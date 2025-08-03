'Change Agent' Jon Stewart Floated for 2028

Radio host Charlamagne tha God is floating a well-known name as a 2028 candidate for Democrats: Jon Stewart. In an interview with Fox News' Lara Trump, Charlamagne said he would "love" to see Stewart run, reports the Hill .

The suggestion comes on the heels of a new round of speculation about Vice President Kamala Harris's political future. Harris announced she would not run for California governor, fueling talk about a possible presidential bid in 2028. But Charlamagne said on his own show, the Breakfast Club, that he's skeptical of her chances, per USA Today. Stewart hasn't commented on the suggestion.