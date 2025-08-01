Lab Tests Point to Culprit in Monarch Butterfly Die-Off

Hundreds of monarch butterflies mysteriously died in southern California last year, and new research points to a likely culprit lurking in the landscape: common pesticides. Scientists say these peer-reviewed findings published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry offer rare, direct evidence linking chemical exposure to the monarchs' dramatic decline, reports the Guardian.

Scientists examining hundreds of monarchs found dead or dying near the Pacific Grove Monarch Sanctuary in January 2024 say the symptoms—twitching and clustered fatalities—pointed to neurotoxic poisoning. Lab analysis of 10 specimens confirmed each had traces of seven different pesticides at levels believed to be lethal to the insects.