The Rise of Penis Filler

It was probably just a matter of time: Penis filler is getting big. Vice reports that injectable penile girth enhancement—once taboo or fodder for the darker corners of Reddit—is now one of the most requested procedures among men seeking more size down below without going under the knife. Using the same material found in lip and cheek fillers, these treatments are reversible, lower-risk, and increasingly popular. "It's not about chasing some unrealistic ideal," said Miami-based urologist Dr. Amy Pearlman. "It's about helping people feel better in their bodies with a method that's safe, straightforward, and backed by science." The procedure is so popular, she said, that it's become what she does the most. "These days, the most common procedure I do as a urologist isn't surgery—it's penile girth enhancement using hyaluronic acid filler."

And she's not the only one with business booming; there's demand pretty much everywhere. Manhattan aesthetic nurse practitioner Chris Bustamante told USA Today he performs about three fillers a day, and that his patients come from all walks of life: Most are "high-power money-makers" in their 40s and 50s, while some are young professionals in their 30s with jobs in creative fields like marketing. Others, he mentioned, are sex workers. But he told Business Insider they typically have something in common: The majority already had a penis of average or above-average size, but he said these men want to be "the biggest guy in the room."

But when you're tweaking something so sensitive, there can be consequences—and they can be gruesome. Cosmetic dermatologist Jason Emer told USA Today that botched penis filler procedures are becoming more common, especially when men seek out cheaper providers with little experience or training. He said up to five patients come in for penis filler each day, and more than half are there for corrections to botched treatments from sketchy providers. He's seen everything from deformities to a man with a hole in his body due to necrosis. Still, it doesn't seem to have decreased the buzz around penis filler. He said the men who used to want the procedure had clear reasoning, but that's changed. "What I find is most people actually want it for themselves, their own self-confidence."