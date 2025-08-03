US  | 
The Cleanest and Dirtiest Cities in America

Indiana's South Bend earns top spot from LawnStarter; San Bernardino is the dirtiest city
Posted Aug 3, 2025 6:50 AM CDT
Dreaming of a place to live where trash cans don't overflow and the air and water are pristine? South Bend, Indiana, is your best bet, according to LawnStarter, which examined more than 300 major US cities to see which ones are the cleanest and dirtiest in America. The landscaping site examined all of the entries to suss out pollution levels, inadequate living conditions, inadequate waste infrastructure, and resident dissatisfaction. Indiana's fourth most populous city comes in as the most immaculate, while San Bernardino in California ranks as the dirtiest. Here, the top and bottom 10:

Cleanest cities

  1. South Bend, Indiana
  2. Wilmington, North Carolina
  3. Des Moines
  4. Davenport, Iowa
  5. Athens, Georgia
  6. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  7. Fargo, North Dakota
  8. Frederick, Maryland
  9. Pleasanton, California
  10. Lynchburg, Virginia

Dirtiest cities

  1. San Bernardino, California
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Detroit
  4. Reading, Pennsylvania
  5. Ontario, California
  6. Newark, New Jersey
  7. Phoenix, Arizona
  8. Jersey City, New Jersey
  9. Las Vegas
  10. Corona, California
See how other cities ranked here.

