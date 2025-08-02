"Next time you eat potatoes, thank a tomato," says genome biologist Sanwen Huang. A new study published in Cell has upended what scientists thought they knew about the potato: It turns out potatoes evolved from tomatoes. Huang and his team says the modern potato likely appeared about 9 million years ago, when tomato plants crossbred with a potato-like species known as etuberosum, native to Chile. "We revealed that the tomato is the mother of the potato," Huang tells Gizmodo .

Until now, researchers figured potatoes came exclusively from etuberosum. But genomic evidence had hinted at a deeper connection with tomatoes, even though etuberosum itself doesn't produce tubers—the starchy storage organs that people eat. Huang's group analyzed the DNA of 450 varieties of cultivated potatoes and another 56 wild species. Using this data, they built more than 3,000 genetic family trees. Their results showed that just over half of these family trees pointed to tomatoes as a close relative of the group that contains modern, tuber-producing potatoes.

Statistical analyses supported the idea that potatoes are actually hybrids, with tomatoes contributing the lion's share of their DNA. The genes that allow potatoes to form tubers—something neither parent species does on its own—come from a combination of genetic material from both tomato and etuberosum ancestors, researchers say. Tomatoes passed on the gene that prompts tuber formation, while etuberosum contributed a gene that regulates tuber growth. The hybridization helped the plant extend its range and diversify into more than 100 potato species.

Study co-author Pingxian Zhang says the research raises exciting possibilities for future studies, the New York Times reports. Only a few species of potato are cultivated, and they're usually propagated by cloning, making them vulnerable to disease. Zhang believes potatoes could be improved by adding more genetic material from their tomato ancestors.