Macaulay Culkin 'Cried' Over Brother Kieran's Academy Award

Macaulay Culkin is clearly proud of his younger brother. "I cried," the elder Culkin said of his reaction to Kieran Culkin's best supporting actor win at the Oscars Sunday night. Now, "he's Academy Award-winning actor Kieran Culkin," Culkin said of his little bro while chatting with reporters on the Vanity Fair after-party red carpet, per EW.com and E!. Culkin added that his brother's category was "the only thing I watched," and that he texted Kieran immediately after his win. However, was he surprised? Not exactly. "He was front row, aisle, closest to the stairs," Macaulay said of his brother's seat at the ceremony. "There was no way he was not going to win." Kieran's first acting role was opposite his older brother in Home Alone, in which he played Kevin McCallister's cousin Fuller. (More Macaulay Culkin stories.)