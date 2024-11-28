3 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in Tesla Cybertruck Crash

Three people were killed and one seriously injured early Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire in Northern California, officials said. Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said speed was likely a factor in the single-vehicle collision, but he added that authorities would continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy. The Cybertruck's occupants had been driving back from a "function" around 3:10am Wednesday, but Bowers would not give additional details, the AP reports. Someone who also had been at the function, but was driving in a separate car, was able to pull the surviving victim out of the Cybertruck.
Although the police officers who responded were unable to douse the flames with their fire extinguishers, the fire department put the blaze out quickly. Piedmont Fire Chief Dave Brannigan said the speed in extinguishing the flames meant it was unlikely that the Cybertruck's large lithium-ion battery had caught fire. He called the incident "more along the lines of a typical car fire." Bowers, addressing a question about recent Cybertruck recalls, said "there's no indication that there were mechanical effects that were the primary cause for the collision." (The electric trucks are now averaging a recall every two months.)