3 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in Tesla Cybertruck Crash

Three people were killed and one seriously injured early Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire in Northern California, officials said. Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said speed was likely a factor in the single-vehicle collision, but he added that authorities would continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy. The Cybertruck's occupants had been driving back from a "function" around 3:10am Wednesday, but Bowers would not give additional details, the AP reports. Someone who also had been at the function, but was driving in a separate car, was able to pull the surviving victim out of the Cybertruck.