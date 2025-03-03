5 Notable Moments From the Oscars

From Kieran Culkin's talk about procreating to an iconic reunion, and more
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2025 11:22 PM CST
Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The first award of the 97th Academy Awards went to Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor in A Real Pain, and he spent much of his very first Oscars acceptance speech getting, perhaps, a little bit TMI. He says his wife Jazz Charton, just over a year ago, promised him they could have four kids when he won an Oscar, People reports. (They currently have two, but she apparently promised him a third if he won an Emmy, which he did last year.) "I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life," Culkin said after relaying the fairly lengthy story. "No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?" Four more noteworthy moments from Sunday night's ceremony:

  • Host Conan O'Brien roasted a few of the night's big contenders in his monologue, including Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón, who has come under fire for controversial social media posts. "Little fact for you: Anora (which went on to win best picture) uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist," O'Brien said before doing an apparent imitation of said publicist as he danced around the stage saying, "You tweeted WHAT?!" Variety reports that Gascón appeared to be "in on" the joke, putting her hands in prayer position when the camera panned to her.
  • One upset came early on in the show, the AP reports, when Flow, a Latvian "ecological parable" about a cat in a flooded world, beat DreamWorks Animations' The Wild Robot to win best animated feature. (Another came much later, in the best actress category.)
  • The ceremony paid tribute to Los Angeles firefighters after the region's devastating wildfires, but it wasn't all somber. Firefighters who took the stage made some jokes, People reports. "Our hearts go out to all of those who have lost their homes," one said, "and I'm talking about the producers of Joker 2."
  • Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan reunited again, not long after their Super Bowl commercial. The duo presented the best picture award, and Crystal made a When Harry Met Sally reference, saying, "When you have a chance to be an Oscar winner for the rest of your life, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." Crystal has hosted the Oscars more times than anyone other than Bob Hope.
