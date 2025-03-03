5 Notable Moments From the Oscars

The first award of the 97th Academy Awards went to Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor in A Real Pain, and he spent much of his very first Oscars acceptance speech getting, perhaps, a little bit TMI. He says his wife Jazz Charton, just over a year ago, promised him they could have four kids when he won an Oscar, People reports. (They currently have two, but she apparently promised him a third if he won an Emmy, which he did last year.) "I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life," Culkin said after relaying the fairly lengthy story. "No pressure. I love you. I'm really sorry I did this again, and let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?" Four more noteworthy moments from Sunday night's ceremony: