Time to End an Annoying NYPD Parking Perk

Yes, there are bigger problems in the world, and in the NYPD in particular, acknowledges Nicole Gelinas in a New York Times op-ed. But Gelinas argues that new police commissioner Jessica Tisch can take an important first step in cleaning up corruption on the force by cracking down on an abused parking perk. "All over New York, police officers and staff start their workday by disregarding the law," writes Gelinas. "They park their personal vehicles at bus stops, on sidewalks and in crosswalks, in turning lanes and no-standing zones." The problem stems from placards the city doles out to some city employees allowing them to park where mere mortals cannot. The NYPD gets most of them, and there's no check on abuse.
A casual look around, especially in Manhattan, demonstrates the problem, writes Gelinas. Sometimes those with the department don't even use a placard but leave a note or an NYPD vest visible. Last year, federal investigators found that such vehicles parked every which way created a "pedestrian grid that is often inaccessible to people with disabilities." Former mayor (and cop) Eric Adams, himself beset by corruption allegations, always shrugged off the problem, and Gelinas says it's time to send a message. For starters, limit placard use "to officers working late-night or early-morning hours, or for making trips between work sites that are difficult to reach on mass transit." And digitizing them would allow for better monitoring. (Read the full essay.)