Time to End an Annoying NYPD Parking Perk

Yes, there are bigger problems in the world, and in the NYPD in particular, acknowledges Nicole Gelinas in a New York Times op-ed. But Gelinas argues that new police commissioner Jessica Tisch can take an important first step in cleaning up corruption on the force by cracking down on an abused parking perk. "All over New York, police officers and staff start their workday by disregarding the law," writes Gelinas. "They park their personal vehicles at bus stops, on sidewalks and in crosswalks, in turning lanes and no-standing zones." The problem stems from placards the city doles out to some city employees allowing them to park where mere mortals cannot. The NYPD gets most of them, and there's no check on abuse.