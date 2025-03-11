Education Department Announces Mass Layoffs

On Tuesday, Education Department employees were told that the agency's Washington headquarters and regional offices would be closed Wednesday for "security reasons." The department later announced that it was cutting almost half its workforce. Officials say 1,315 employees are being laid off and around 600 more have already accepted buyout offers, reducing the department's headcount from 4,133 when President Trump took office to below 2,200, the Washington Post reports.

Officials tell CNN that the layoffs will take effect in 90 days, with those fired teleworking starting Wednesday and going on paid administrative leave as of March 21. Employees who have been laid off will be allowed to return to offices before that date to collect their things, the Hill reports. The Education Department has around 3,000 employees in Washington, DC, with the others at 10 regional offices, making it one of the smallest government departments even before the layoffs, reports NBC News.

Officials described the layoffs as "streamlining" and said the department would continue its work on key functions including student loan management and distribution of federal aid to schools, the AP reports. "Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. Trump has spoken of completely eliminating the department, but he would be unable to do so without approval from Congress, and Democrats have enough votes to block the move in the Senate. (More Department of Education stories.)