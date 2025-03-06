Trump May Be Ready to Gut Education Dept.

President is expected to sign executive order as soon as Thursday calling for shuttering of agency
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 6, 2025 6:37 AM CST
Trump Appears Poised to Gut Education Dept.
Linda McMahon, now the secretary of the Education Department, attends a hearing over her nomination on Feb. 13 in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Linda McMahon was confirmed earlier this week as the nation's new education chief, and now, she's reportedly about to receive her first major directive from her boss: Dismantle the department she's leading. The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and ABC News are among the outlets reporting that President Trump is set to sign an executive order as soon as Thursday calling for the shuttering of the Department of Education. Independent journalist Marisa Kabas reported earlier in the week on the EO coming down the pike. More:

  • Details: A draft of the order calls for McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure" of the agency based on "the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law." The draft says "the experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars—and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support—has failed our children, our teachers, and our families."

  • 'Pre-decisional': That's the label slapped on the draft, suggesting the order could still see changes before it debuts. A source confirms that to the Post.
  • Legality: The EO itself can't completely unravel the Education Department, by law—such a closure would need 60 votes in the Senate (no filibuster allowed), although the draft makes no mention of Congress. The GOP holds 53 seats.
  • McMahon: Soon after her Monday confirmation, the education secretary hinted at the moves to come, noting in an email to staff that she was ready to "send education back to the states," per the Journal. She said that Trump and voters had "tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of the bureaucratic bloat here at the Education Department—a momentous final mission—quickly and responsibly." However, even McMahon has acknowledged that much on her wish list requires an OK from Congress. "We'd like to do this right," she said during her confirmation hearing last month, per ABC.
  • What it means: A shuttering or weakening of the agency—a move long sought by conservatives and most recently promoted by the right-wing Heritage Foundation's Project 2025—would have consequences across the board. McMahon would likely have a tough time moving the department's major programs to other federal agencies, so instead, she'll probably start off slashing staff, programs, and grants, per the Post. The department oversees programs for student loans and funds earmarked for students with disabilities, among others.

  • America's thoughts: A recent Journal poll found 60% of Americans are against closing down the Education Department.
  • More reaction: "Trying to abolish it ... sends a message that the president doesn't care about opportunity for all kids," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said in a statement Wednesday night, per the Post. "No one likes bureaucracy, and everyone's in favor of more efficiency, so let's find ways to accomplish that."
  • More reaction, II: Closing the agency would "cripple the ability to function and aid the support that these students need to really succeed from an academic standpoint," Augustus Mays of the Education Trust advocacy group tells ABC.
(More Department of Education stories.)

