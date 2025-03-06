Trump May Be Ready to Gut Education Dept.

Linda McMahon was confirmed earlier this week as the nation's new education chief, and now, she's reportedly about to receive her first major directive from her boss: Dismantle the department she's leading. The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and ABC News are among the outlets reporting that President Trump is set to sign an executive order as soon as Thursday calling for the shuttering of the Department of Education. Independent journalist Marisa Kabas reported earlier in the week on the EO coming down the pike. More:

Details: A draft of the order calls for McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure" of the agency based on "the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law." The draft says "the experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars—and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support—has failed our children, our teachers, and our families."