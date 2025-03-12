Cops: Embalmer Mutilated Sex Offender's Corpse

A funeral home worker in Houston has been charged with mutilating the corpse of a registered sex offender. Amber Paige Laudermilk, 34, allegedly used a scalpel to cut off the penis of 58-year-old Charles Roy Rodriguez when she was working as an embalmer at the Memorial Mortuary & Crematory last month, NBC News reports. According to charging documents, a witness saw Laudermilk remove the man's penis and put it in his mouth before he was cremated. Laudermilk told the witness, an embalming student, "You didn't see anything," in a manner "perceived to be as threatening," the documents state.

The incident was reported to police by the witness and other trainees, KHOU 11 reports. Authorities say they have confirmed that Laudermilk didn't personally know Rodriguez, who received 10 years of deferred adjudication after he was charged with sexual assault in 2001. "This case is about two troubled people: the victim who was a registered sex offender and the defendant, who is accused of viciously attacking his dead body," said Constable Alan Rosen of Harris County Precinct One. "No matter what one thinks of his life, the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death." He said Laudermilk "may have thought the evidence would be burnt up. The cremation would take place, and there would be no harm, no foul."

Investigators say relatives of Rodriguez, who died of natural causes in January, mentioned in a conversation with funeral home staff that he was a sex offender, KPRC 2 reports. Laudermilk has been charged with abusing a corpse. She has been fired and the Texas Funeral Service Commission has suspended her license, KHOU 11 reports. Laudermilk surrendered to authorities Tuesday and was released on $5,000 bond after a court appearance. "We have the utmost empathy for anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault or is the family or friend of someone who has been the victim of a sexual assault," Rosen said, per Houston Public Media. "The facts clearly indicate she was angry and I hope after this is resolved in the courts, she gets the help she needs." (More Texas stories.)