Report: Prosecutor Fired in Clash Over Comey

A behind-the-scenes fight over how far to push a renewed criminal case against James Comey has cost a senior federal prosecutor his job, insiders say. Robert K. McBride, a longtime federal prosecutor who recently became the top deputy in the US attorney's office for the Eastern District of Virginia, was dismissed after clashing with Trump administration officials over leading a new effort to indict the former FBI director, the New York Times reports, citing "several people familiar with the matter." The sources say McBride argued he could not both run the office as first assistant US attorney and simultaneously spearhead the politically charged Comey case.

Another insider offers a very different account, saying McBride was fired for allegedly lobbying district judges in private meetings to have himself installed as US attorney in place of Lindsey Halligan, and for resisting immigration and drug prosecutions favored by the administration. The Times notes that it's not unusual for senior prosecutors to meet with judges. The meetings came after a federal judge ruled Halligan's appointment unlawful and invalidated two headline cases she brought—one accusing Comey of lying to Congress, the other accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of mortgage fraud.

Despite that ruling, Halligan has continued to sign filings as US attorney while the administration appeals. A judge in Richmond has ordered her to explain by Tuesday why that isn't misleading the court, warning that continued use of the title could bring discipline. Senior Justice Department officials, meanwhile, have decided Halligan can remain in place because the earlier decision did not formally remove her. Sources tell NBC News that senior DOJ officials supported the move to dismiss McBride.

The controversy is part of a broader pattern, the Times reports. Judges in multiple states have rejected similar interim appointments of US attorneys made by President Trump, including in New Jersey and upstate New York, and Trump previously fired Halligan's predecessor in Virginia after he declined to bring charges against Comey and James.