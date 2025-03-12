4 Things to Know as Inflation Ticks Down

US inflation slowed last month for the first time since September—but the positive development may be a short-lived one, with additional tariffs on steel and aluminum that kicked in Wednesday threatening to send prices higher. What you need to know:

The key figures: The consumer price index increased 2.8% in February from a year ago, Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed, down from 3% the previous month. Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose 3.1% from a year earlier, down from 3.3% in January. The core figure is the lowest in nearly four years, reports the AP.