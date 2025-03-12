Money / inflation 4 Things to Know as Inflation Ticks Down Economists expected things would be a bit worse By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 12, 2025 8:13 AM CDT Copied A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) US inflation slowed last month for the first time since September—but the positive development may be a short-lived one, with additional tariffs on steel and aluminum that kicked in Wednesday threatening to send prices higher. What you need to know: The key figures: The consumer price index increased 2.8% in February from a year ago, Wednesday's report from the Labor Department showed, down from 3% the previous month. Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy categories, rose 3.1% from a year earlier, down from 3.3% in January. The core figure is the lowest in nearly four years, reports the AP. The expectations: The declines were larger than the 2.9% and 3.2% gains economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected, respectively. Yet the CPI remains higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target. How tariffs factor in: The Journal notes President Trump's additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods did kick in in early February, but many others didn't begin until March. Many economists expect inflation would fall this year without the import taxes, but with tariffs imposed, they forecast inflation will stay elevated through the end of this year. Eggs: As for the question on everyone's mind, yes, eggs got even more expensive. CNBC reports egg prices surged an additional 10.4% in February, putting the 12-month increase at 58.8%. (More inflation stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error