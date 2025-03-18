Astronauts Finally Head Home: It's Been 'a Lot of Fun'

One of the most "unusual and closely watched [chapters] in spaceflight history" is about to come to a close. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were originally only supposed to be at the International Space Station for a week when they set off into space on Boeing's Starliner last June—but after the spacecraft malfunctioned and was sent back to Earth without its crew, the NASA astronauts were left behind on the ISS. Early Tuesday, however, the pair finally left the space station, this time in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, with an expected splashdown off the Florida coast set for 6pm ET, reports NBC News.

Fellow travelers: NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are also hurtling back to Earth with Williams and Wilmore after their own six-month mission at the space station. A NASA statement notes that those two are returning from "a long-duration science expedition" with "time-sensitive research."