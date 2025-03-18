White House Press Secretary Talks 32-Years-Older Hubby

Acknowledging that "it's a very atypical love story," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt opened up about her marriage during a recent interview on Megyn Kelly's podcast that is just now being widely reported. Leavitt, 27, met Nicholas Riccio, 59, in 2022, when she was running for Congress in New Hampshire (she won the Republican nomination, but lost to her Democrat opponent, People reports). After first becoming friends, they later fell in love (Leavitt acknowledged to Kelly that "yes, of course" there was a bit of hesitation based on the age gap) and were engaged by Christmas 2023. Their son was born in July 2024, days before the Pennsylvania assassination attempt on then-presidential candidate Trump, and she and Riccio got married in January, days before Trump's inauguration.
Of her millionaire husband, who E! News reports is a real estate developer, Leavitt told Kelly, "He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock. He's built a very successful business himself so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career." She added, "He's the father of my child and he's the best dad I could ever ask for. And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life ... I say, 'I walked into your life and it's been a circus ever since,' but God bless him because he's fully on board." (More Karoline Leavitt stories.)