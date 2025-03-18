White House Press Secretary Talks 32-Years-Older Hubby

Acknowledging that "it's a very atypical love story," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt opened up about her marriage during a recent interview on Megyn Kelly's podcast that is just now being widely reported. Leavitt, 27, met Nicholas Riccio, 59, in 2022, when she was running for Congress in New Hampshire (she won the Republican nomination, but lost to her Democrat opponent, People reports). After first becoming friends, they later fell in love (Leavitt acknowledged to Kelly that "yes, of course" there was a bit of hesitation based on the age gap) and were engaged by Christmas 2023. Their son was born in July 2024, days before the Pennsylvania assassination attempt on then-presidential candidate Trump, and she and Riccio got married in January, days before Trump's inauguration.