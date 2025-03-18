Stephen Miller, Team Trump Relish This Judicial Fight

The White House is aggressively pushing back against challenges to its deportation of immigrants over the weekend. A Justice Department lawyer, for example, clashed with a federal judge in court on Monday, maintaining that the move was a matter of national security because the deportees were alleged gang members. And supporters of President Trump also seem to be relishing the fight in the public arena, with Exhibit A being deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Miller appeared on Fox News Monday and responded to comments made by former FBI general counsel Andrew Weismann. The latter, appearing on MSNBC, called Trump's move to invoke the 1798 Alien Enemies Act invalid because we're not at war, and he accused the White House of disobeying a judge's order to stop the flights. "The doomsday scenario for this country is the idea that you would just ignore a court order," he said, per Newsweek.

Miller's response? "Andrew Weissman is an absolute moron," he said, per Mediaite. "He is a moron, and he is a fool, and he's a degenerate. ... He was involved in the Mueller coup against a democratically elected president, Donald J. Trump. Weissman should never be on TV anywhere. He should hang his head in eternal shame for what he's done to this country. And now he's up there shilling for people who rape and murder Americans. That's who Andrew Weissman is."