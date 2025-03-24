Trump Suggests Oswald Didn't Act Alone in JFK Assassination

President Trump on Saturday seemed to give at least a bit of credence to a longstanding conspiracy theory regarding John F. Kennedy's assassination. On the Outkick radio show, host Clay Travis spoke to the POTUS about the recent release of thousands of files on the 1963 assassination, and at one point asked Trump, "Do you think Oswald killed JFK personally?" Trump first replied, "I do, and I always felt that." His next sentence was reported in two different ways:

The Hill reports Trump followed that up with, "Of course he was … helped," and its interpretation is that Trump was saying he believes Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.