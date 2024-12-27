Lawmakers Vote to Impeach S. Korea's Acting President

South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly voted Friday to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo despite vehement protests by governing party lawmakers. The move further deepens the country's political crisis set off by President Yoon Suk Yeol's stunning imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment, the AP reports.
- Han's impeachment means he will be stripped of the powers and duties of the president until the Constitutional Court decides whether to dismiss or reinstate him. The court is already reviewing whether to uphold Yoon's earlier impeachment. The impeachments of the country's top two officials worsen its political turmoil, deepen its economic uncertainty, and hurt its international image.