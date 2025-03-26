Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Auto Imports

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported cars Wednesday, a move he said would "lead to tremendous growth in the automotive industry." The tariff, to be implemented April 2, will apply to finished cars and trucks imported to the US, including American brands assembled in different countries, the New York Times reports. In remarks at the Oval Office, Trump seemed to rule out exemptions for vehicles from Canada and Mexico, reports the Wall Street Journal. "What we're going to be doing is a 25% tariff on all cars not made in the US," he said. Asked if the tariff could be lifted, Trump said it is "100%" permanent.