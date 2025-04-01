Papua New Guinea's First Saint Was Betrayed by His Brother

Though doctors prescribed two months of rest after his case of double pneumonia, Pope Francis isn't sitting idle behind the Vatican walls, the Vatican said Tuesday. He has regular physical and respiratory therapy—"which means his voice is also improving"—is able to work at his desk, and participates in daily Mass in his private chapel, the Vatican said. As for that desk work, the pope has paved the way for three canonizations, including what will be the first saints from Papua New Guinea and Venezuela, reports the AP. The three who will become saints:
- Peter To Rot, a layman from Papua New Guinea who was declared a martyr for the faith. Vatican News reports that during the Japanese occupation of the country during WWII, he kept prepping couples for marriage despite his pastoral activity being forbidden. He was a firm believer in the sanctity of marriage and took issue when his brother took a second wife; that brother reported him to the police, which led to a two-month prison sentence. He died behind bars of poisoning in July 1945.
- Venezuelan religious founder Mother María del Monte Carmelo, born Carmen Elena Rendiles Martinez. Per the Vatican, she miraculously cured a woman suffering from a kind of hydrocephalus, in which cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain. The AP reports the young woman's health improved after a Mass was celebrated near Martinez's grave in which prayers were said for the recovery of the woman, who touched Martinez's portrait.
- Archbishop Ignatius Choukrallah Maloyan, who was executed during the mass killings of Armenians in 1915 along with 13 priests who all refused to renounce their faith and convert to Islam, reports Catholic News Agency.
As for the pope's health, an X-ray has shown slight improvement in a lingering lung infection. Francis has recovered from pneumonia, but a fungal infection remains and will take months to clear. The pope has not had official visitors since returning on March 23, except for Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who managed his hospital care. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)