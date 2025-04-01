Papua New Guinea's First Saint Was Betrayed by His Brother

Though doctors prescribed two months of rest after his case of double pneumonia, Pope Francis isn't sitting idle behind the Vatican walls, the Vatican said Tuesday. He has regular physical and respiratory therapy—"which means his voice is also improving"—is able to work at his desk, and participates in daily Mass in his private chapel, the Vatican said. As for that desk work, the pope has paved the way for three canonizations, including what will be the first saints from Papua New Guinea and Venezuela, reports the AP. The three who will become saints: