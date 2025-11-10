Trump's Tariffs Could Wipe Italian Pasta Off US Shelves

American shoppers might soon have to say arrivederci to Italian pasta, as the country's top pasta exporters say they are ready to pull their products from US shelves due to tariffs topping 100%. The duties—a 92% antidumping duty on top of the 15% general tariff—target 13 Italian companies, including La Molisana, one of Italy's largest pasta makers. The Trump administration imposed the tariffs after a Commerce Department review found Italian pasta was being sold below market value in the US, following complaints from American producers, the Wall Street Journal reports. The severity of the measures has shocked Italy's pasta industry.

For companies like La Molisana, which turned itself around from bankruptcy in 2011 and now generates about $400 million in annual revenue, exports to the US have been a key part of their success. The factory, a major employer in a struggling region, produces dozens of pasta varieties. While antidumping investigations and minor tariffs are nothing new for Italian pasta makers, this is the first time so many face tariffs that could effectively lock them out of the American market. Italian officials and pasta executives insist the process was unusually harsh and possibly influenced by the current political climate. "This isn't about dumping—it's an excuse to block imports," says Cosimo Rummo, CEO of Rummo Pasta.

"Why don't they want Italian products to enter America? I believe this is totally inappropriate, because Italy and America are brothers. It is an excuse not to let Italian products in," Rummo says, per the Washington Post. The 92% tariff is due to kick in at the start of next year if the trade dispute is not resolved. Luigi Scordamaglia, CEO of the industry group Filiera Italia, says it will affect more than half of Italian pasta exports to the US, including 90% of premium pastas.

story continues below

The US says that the penalties are the result of a routine technical review. The Post notes that pasta companies feel "particularly stung" because the tariffs are based not on evidence of dumping, but on what the Commerce Department says were "inconsistent and unclear" answers from two Italian pasta companies as part of a review requested last year by two American pasta makers. Italy's government has launched a diplomatic push to fight the tariffs, arguing that both national pride and $770 million in annual pasta sales are at stake.