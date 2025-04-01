It Could Be the 'Most Extraordinary Instrument Ever Built'

Top minds at the world's largest atom smasher have released a blueprint for a much bigger successor that could vastly improve research into the remaining enigmas of physics, per the AP . The plans for the Future Circular Collider—a nearly 56.5-mile loop along the French-Swiss border and below Lake Geneva—published late Monday put the finishing details on a project roughly a decade in the making at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. The FCC would carry out high-precision experiments in the mid-2040s to study "known physics" in greater detail, then enter a second phase—planned for 2070—that would conduct high-energy collisions of protons and heavy ions that would "open the door to the unknown," said Giorgio Chiarelli of Italy's National Institute of Nuclear Physics.

For roughly a decade, top minds at CERN have been making plans for a successor to the Large Hadron Collider, a network of magnets that accelerate particles through a 17-mile underground tunnel and slam them together at velocities approaching the speed of light. The blueprint lays out the proposed path, environmental impact, scientific ambitions and project cost. Independent experts will take a look before CERN's two dozen member countries—all European except for Israel—decide in 2028 whether to go forward, starting in the mid-2040s at a cost of about $16 billion. CERN officials tout the promise of scientific discoveries that could drive innovation in fields like cryogenics, superconducting magnets and vacuum technologies that could benefit humankind.

CERN Director-General Fabiola Gianotti said the future collider "could become the most extraordinary instrument ever built by humanity to study the constituents and the laws of nature at the most fundamental levels in two ways," by improving study of the Higgs boson and paving the way to "explore the energy frontier," and by looking for new physics that explain the structure and evolution of the universe. One unknown is whether the Trump administration, which has been cutting foreign aid and spending in academia and research, will continue to support CERN. The US is home to 2,000 users of CERN, the single largest national contingent among the 17,000 people working there. As an observer state, the US doesn't pay into the CERN regular budget but has contributed to specific projects. (More CERN stories.)