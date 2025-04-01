Myanmar Quake May Hold Warning for Los Angeles

Los Angeles is roughly 8,000 miles away from Myanmar, but last week's devastating earthquake in the Asian nation might feel like it hit much closer to home for Angelenos. The reason? The Sagaing Fault that triggered the 7.7-magnitude quake in Myanmar is similar to the San Andreas Fault in Southern California, reports AFP.

"This fault is a very direct analog for the San Andreas Fault. It's very, very similar in almost every way," geophysicist Eric Lindsey of the University of New Mexico tells the Washington Post. "This is certainly an example of what can happen and what certainly will happen at some point."