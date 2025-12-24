Her Love for Sammy Davis Jr. May Have Tanked Her Career

May Britt, a Swedish-born actor whose 1960 marriage to Sammy Davis Jr. made them unwitting flashpoints in America's fight over interracial relationships, is dead at 91, according to her son Mark Davis. He tells the Hollywood Reporter that his mother died of natural causes at a local LA hospital. Britt was a rising Hollywood performer when she first bumped into Davis at a Los Angeles nightclub in 1959, at a moment when the Civil Rights Movement was gaining steam but interracial marriage remained illegal in many states and stigmatized, even in California, per the New York Times . Once they began dating, the couple drew death threats, hate mail, and even neo-Nazi protests.

The backlash intensified after they got engaged in July 1960, and it spilled into that year's presidential race, where Davis, a supporter of John F. Kennedy, was booed by Southern delegates at the Democratic National Convention. The couple's Hollywood wedding that November, in which Frank Sinatra served as the best man, was widely reported to have been postponed from October amid concerns from the Kennedy camp that it could damage the candidate before Election Day. The relationship came at a professional cost for Britt. After a promising film run that included The Young Lions, The Hunters, and a 1959 remake of The Blue Angel, 20th Century Fox ended her contract in 1960, officially blaming box office returns.

Britt, Davis, and others, however, believed the real issue was their interracial romance. Her major film roles largely dried up after the marriage; she later took mostly small movie parts and guest TV spots, with her final screen credit in 1988. "She threw herself into her family ... but it was difficult for my mom, too, because what she did for a living came to an end," daughter Tracey told CBS in 2014, per the Guardian. Born Maybritt Wilkens in 1934 on the island of Lidingo near Stockholm, she was discovered at 18 while working as a photographer's assistant and soon moved to Rome to make films for producer Carlo Ponti, including the 1956 epic War and Peace, which led to her Hollywood contract, per the Times.

Britt married Davis after a brief earlier marriage, converted to Judaism, and had Tracey in 1961. The couple also adopted two sons before divorcing in 1968 following Davis' infidelity. She remarried in 1993. Britt is survived by her sons, sister, and six grandchildren. Despite the turmoil their union caused, Britt later said of Davis, "I loved Sammy, and I had the chance to marry the man I loved."