Fire Kills Cat Sanctuary Owner, Dozens of Cats

"His life was about the cats." So too was his death. Authorities say a fire at the Happy Cat Sanctuary in Medford, Long Island, on Monday morning claimed the life of founder Christopher Arsenault and at least 59 cats; the 65-year-old's body was located in a back room. Another 150 cats are estimated to have survived, with some suffering burns and smoke inhalation; the Suffolk County SPCA and animal rescue groups are figuring out care for these animals. The blaze's cause is under investigation.

The AP reports Arsenault founded the sanctuary in 2006 after his son Eric's motorcycle accident death; he found a colony of 30 sick kittens, restored their health, and found his calling. Friends tell ABC7 he went back into the house to try to save the cats, whom friend Lisa Jaeger say were everything to Arsenault. "This man lived in an 8x10-foot bedroom with a mini fridge and a microwave," says one. "Every dime he made, everything he collected went toward the animals. He was selfless, he took nothing for himself; this is just so unfair."

Suffolk County SPCA head Roy Gross said that Arsenault's "life was about the cats" and that he had been planning to relocate the sanctuary to a farm upstate. "Unfortunately, this disaster happened and now he's gone." Animal Protection Service director John Spat described Arsenault in glowing terms: "If he needed help he would call our agency. If we needed help, we would call his agency, and that's how Long Island works with the animal rescues. We all work together. There's not going to be another Chris, ever, who does this." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)