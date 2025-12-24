Online Sleuths Expose Epstein File Redactions

Some of what the Justice Department tried to hide in newly released Jeffrey Epstein records apparently wasn't hidden very well. Online sleuths poring over the files say they've been able to overcome redactions using simple tricks—like copying and pasting the "redacted" lines into a document or tweaking the files in Photoshop, the Guardian reports. Essentially the files "were not properly redacted digitally," per the New York Times . Uncovered passages from an exhibit in the US Virgin Islands' civil case against Epstein estate executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn began spreading on social media Monday. The exhibit lays out accusations about how Epstein and his associates allegedly arranged and concealed child sexual abuse.

One newly visible section alleges that between 2015 and 2019, Indyke approved more than $400,000 in payments to "young female models and actresses," with one former Russian model receiving over $380,000. Other exposed portions claim Epstein's network tried to cover its tracks by paying "participant-witnesses," footing their legal bills, and arranging forced marriages. Epstein is also described as threatening victims, pushing damaging stories about them, and directing at least one "participant-witness" to destroy evidence. The law granting release of the files allowed the DOJ to withhold identifying details of victims and "materials that would jeopardize an active federal investigation," but onlookers say it's unclear how some redactions fit within the law.

Additional redacted sections detail apparent discrepancies in the books of Epstein-linked companies, including one that reportedly listed only a few hundred dollars in expenses while paying more than $100,000 in Santa Fe property taxes. The Virgin Islands settled its sex-trafficking case against Epstein's estate, Indyke, and Kahn in 2022 for $105 million plus half the proceeds from selling Epstein's private island, without any admission of liability. Indyke, Epstein's longtime lawyer, has not been criminally charged. He's now with Parlatore Law Group, which has represented President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.